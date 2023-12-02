Top track

All That Is You

Me And My Friends + Olive Grinter

The Globe
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£12.35

Me and My Friends play soulful, poignant music with a beat: a unique blend of Afrobeat grooves with deliciously rich harmonies, languidly graceful cello and playfully funky clarinet, all tied together by the hauntingly elegant voice of singer and guitarist...

14+ (Under 16s Accompanied by 18+).
Presented by TEG Europe.

Me And My Friends

The Globe

125 Albany Rd, Cardiff, South Glamorgan CF24 3NS
Doors open7:00 pm

