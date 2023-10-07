DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ONCE MORE - Farout Festival

BASE Milano
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:30 pm
TheatreMilano
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ONCE MORE - KINKALERI, JACOPO BENASSI

Once More è una performance che si sviluppa nella relazione fra due soggetti, in un continuo confronto senza freni. Sullo stesso piano luce, buio e immagine si stratificano come partitura ritmica in un vortice circola Read more

Presentato da Oxa srl impresa sociale.

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:15 pm

