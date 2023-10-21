Top track

Paper Dress' 16th Birthday - 50s vs. 80s Prom Party

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
PartyLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Paper Dress Live & SON Estrella Galicia presents a birthday party like no other!

Get ready to jump Back To The Past with us as we celebrate our sweet 16th birthday at Paper Dress Vintage with a 50s vs. 80s prom party on Saturday 21 October 🛹 ☢️⚡🥳 💙

Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.

Lineup

Ben Maier

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

