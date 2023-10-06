DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

2023 O+ Festival Friday Only

Kingston
Fri, 6 Oct, 5:00 pm
PartyKingston
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The O+ Festival is back with three magical days of art, music, and wellness!

A Friday ticket gives you access to the first day of the festival and the opening parade. Check out the full lineup at https://opositivefestival.org/kingston/

Presented by O Positive Festival.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Kingston

52 Main Street, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

