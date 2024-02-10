DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bootleg Blondie

MASH Cambridge
Sat, 10 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsCambridge
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Bootleg Blondie

Hailed as “the number one Debbie Harry and Blondie tribute band in the world”, this act is the only one of its kind to have performed with original Blondie members, drummer Clem Burke and vocalist Gary Valentine. They’ve drawn praise from Debbie Harry hers Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

BOOTLEG BLONDIE

'The world’s No.1 official Debbie Harry & Blondie tribute band'

6.30pm, MASH Cambridge - Sat 10th February

CBGB's comes to MASH Cambridge with 'Bootleg Blondie' on Sat 10th February.

Expect to hear some of the greatest hits across a vas...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by MASH Cambridge.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bootleg Blondie

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.