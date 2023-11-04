Top track

Sofia Kourtesis - By Your Side

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Sofia Kourtesis

Islington Assembly Hall
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
From £20.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sofia Kourtesis - By Your Side
Got a code?

Event information

There’s a surprising relationship at the centre of Sofia Kourtesis’ debut album Madres. An album in large part dedicated to her mother, there’s also another person, one without whom this album would never have been made. Peter Vajkoczy. Vajkoczy is a neuro Read more

Presented by AMIGAS.

Lineup

Sofia Kourtesis

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs