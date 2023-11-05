DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ideal Trouble : Lost Girls + Decisive Pink

Petit Bain
Sun, 5 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le duo norvégien Lost Girls, composé de l'artiste et écrivain Jenny Hval et du multi-instrumentiste Håvard Volden, entretient une relation créative qui s'étend sur plus de dix ans. Volden joue régulièrement dans le groupe de Hval, et leur projet de duo

Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lost Girls, Decisive Pink

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

