DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KELS with special guest NJ live at Eddie's Attic!
KELS is the perfect mix of jazz, pop and soul. Her brash vocals and sultry style reflect the old school sound of some of her biggest influences- Ms. Lauryn Hill, Sarah Vaughan, Erykah Badu, Adele, and Amy...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.