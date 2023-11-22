Top track

Free Ride - Caravan

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Free Ride. Aniversario TeePee Records

Siroco
22 Nov - 23 Nov
GigsMadrid
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Free Ride - Caravan
Got a code?

About

Concierto Aniversario Tee Pee Records con Freeride en la Siroco, además de exposición de los 30 años de Tee Pee y pinchada del fundador del sello, Tony Presedo.

En Moments celebramos 30 años de TeePee Records, y no podía ser de otra manera, aparte de mont...

Organizado por MOMENTS & SUMA.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tony Presedo Dj, Freeride

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.