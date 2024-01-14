DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chris Mondak

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chris Mondak live at Eddie's Attic!

Born in Venezuela, raised in Florida and Illinois, and trained in Boston, jazz bassist and composer Chris Mondak moved to Nashville in 2020 after receiving his B.M. from the New England Conservatory, where he studied wi...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.