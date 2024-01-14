DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Chris Mondak live at Eddie's Attic!
Born in Venezuela, raised in Florida and Illinois, and trained in Boston, jazz bassist and composer Chris Mondak moved to Nashville in 2020 after receiving his B.M. from the New England Conservatory, where he studied wi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.