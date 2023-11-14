Top track

Tkay Maidza

Scala
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bright, soulful and seductive, Sweet Justice – the second album by Los Angeles-based, Zimbabwe-born, Australia-raised Tkay Maidza—shows off every facet of the irrepressible Tkay: her lacerating wit and infectiousness, her staunch self-belief and refusal to...

Live Nation Presents

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
