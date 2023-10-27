DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Orlove by Night & Stereo Punks
Welcome
THE SHAPESHIFTERS
Responsible for countless anthems over a career that spans multiple decades, The Shapeshifters bring their timeless sound to Los Angeles on Friday of Halloween weekend for a special ghoulish editi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.