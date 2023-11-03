DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Guitar Wolf + Mylene and the Farmers

IBOAT
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

« Ne pas déplacer l’aiguille, juste la zone rouge» – cette citation de Guitar Wolf lors d’une session d’enregistrement montre tout de suite de quoi il s’agit : trois hommes et leur dévouement au vrai Rock’n’Roll !

Présenté par TRAFIC.

Lineup

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:30 pm

