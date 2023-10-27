DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SWING celebra la vispera de Halloween para el mes de aniversario de Bassmnt, con nada mas y nada menos que con el astro ADAM BEYER
#thebrandwiththeyellowpower
La entrada general incluye acceso con copa hasta la 01:00h.
Reservado el derecho de admisi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.