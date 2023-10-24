Top track

thistle. w/ Holy Loaf & Sunny Gym

The George Tavern
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:15 pm
GigsLondon
£6

About

Northampton's answer to the Jonas Brothers visit the George for the first time as 'thistle.' - bringing with them their 3-piece-chicken-burger-combo-meal brand of grunge.

Joining them are three Sleep Together Recordings pals:

Holy Loaf, so-called 'colleg

Craik David x Laughing Boy presents 🌚

Lineup

Sunny Gym, Holy Loaf, thistle.

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:15 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

