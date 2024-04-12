DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bygones, The Wildwoods

recordBar
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:00 pm
$24.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Bygones are an indie folk duo consisting of Allison Young and Joshua Lee Turner. Their sound ties together unexpected genres, from traditional jazz to 70’s singer-songwriter, classic country to bossa nova. Josh’s classical guitar background and ear for...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Wildwoods

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

