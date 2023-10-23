Top track

Ghorot (idaho) + Chrome Ghost + Snakemother (Free Show!)

Kilowatt
Mon, 23 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
About

Boise’s blackened-doom bastards Ghorot are headed out on an 18-date Western US Tour this October in support of their sophomore album WOUND, which drops on Friday 10/6 on Lay Bare Recordings, King Of The Monsters Records, and Transylvanian Recordings!!

sierra nevada, rws, and kilowatt present

Lineup

Ghorot, Chrome Ghost

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

