Boise’s blackened-doom bastards Ghorot are headed out on an 18-date Western US Tour this October in support of their sophomore album WOUND, which drops on Friday 10/6 on Lay Bare Recordings, King Of The Monsters Records, and Transylvanian Recordings!!
