Sam Gellaitry

The Ground Miami
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DOORS 11PM | 21+

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Factory 93 & The Ground
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sam Gellaitry

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

