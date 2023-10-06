Top track

LSDXOXO_TRUTH OR DARE_123 BPM

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LSDXOXO - Delusions of Grandeur + IZZY CAMINA

Badaboum
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LSDXOXO_TRUTH OR DARE_123 BPM
Got a code?

About

Originaire de Philadelphie, RJ Glasgow a percé sous le nom de LSDXOXO à New York au sein du collectif GHE20GOTH1K. Alternant entre des instincts underground sans compromis et les plaisirs impulsifs du dancefloor, ses DJ sets et ses productions lui ont rapi Read more

Présenté par Super! & Badaboum

Lineup

Izzy Camina, LSDXOXO, Izzy Camina

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.