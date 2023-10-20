Top track

Hollow

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

HEART OF A COWARD

The Underworld
Fri, 20 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hollow
Got a code?

About

💀THIS PLACE ONLY BRINGS DEATH💀

Heart of A Coward will embark on their upcoming album release tour this October with stops in both London and Manchester. Support comes from none other than OMEGA Live favourites TheCityIsOurs as well as Ashen (UK Debut) & Read more

OMEGA Live by Arrangement with Avocado Booking Presents.

Lineup

1
Sunfall, Ashen, TheCityIsOurs and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs