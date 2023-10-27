DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Glass Box Fest Day One and Day Two Bundle Tickets

PhilaMOCA
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$31.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Discounted $25 tickets for Glass Box Fest Day One and Two

Glass Box Fest Day One lineup:

Wallace! Tonight
Flavorless Gum
Ren Cinema
Gelareh
Albert Tang

Glass Box Fest Day Two lineup:

Kennedy Shaw
Franny Lane
Jaces Phantasm
Riko and Whaler...

Presented by Glass Box Fest
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.