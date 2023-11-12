Top track

Troker - Noir Mambo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Troker: Mexican Rock, Funk, Psychedelics and Jazz

The Local
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $22.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Troker - Noir Mambo
Got a code?

About

Doors: 6pm, wine and beer available

Event start: 7pm

Direct from Guadalajara Mexico, Troker is a world-class band with a distinctive groove that mixes jazz, rock, funk, ska and psychedelic and Mexican music with an electric energy. Troker is a powerful e...

Presented by Hudson Valley Live.

Lineup

Troker

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.