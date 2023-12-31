Top track

Cirque Du Soul: London // New Years Eve // Sammy Virji + more tba

Troxy
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£41.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following the success of our SOLD OUT New Years Eve show in 2022, we decided it was only right to go back for round 2. Join us this New Years Eve as we transform the ICONIC Troxy, London.

This time around we bring with us one of the most in demand DJ/Prod

Presented by Cirque Du Soul.

Lineup

Sammy Virji

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

