Big Special

The Lexington
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following a sold out show at The Dublin Castle, London and new single 'This Here Ain't Water' hitting the BBC 6 Music A-List poetic post-punk duo Big Special headline The Lexington on Thurs 14th December.

It's Not Big And It's Not Special.

Support from F

Presented by X-Ray / Disorder / Club Fandango.
Lineup

Fitzroy Holt, Big Special

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

