Manchester Psych Fest 2024

Various Venues, Manchester
Sat, 31 Aug 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsManchester
£38.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sat 31st Aug

Various Venues

Over 60 live acts / DJs / Art / Food + more.

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Manchester Psych Festival.

Venue

Various Venues, Manchester

Manchester, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

