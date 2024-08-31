Top track

Manchester Psych Fest 2024

Various Venues, Manchester
Sat, 31 Aug 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £40.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MANCHESTER PSYCH FEST 2024

Manchester Psych Fest, the UK's leading Psychedelic multi-venue music and arts festival will take place at Albert Hall, o2 Ritz, The Union at Man Met, Gorilla, Canvas, YES, & Deaf Institute.

Live Music

BAXTER DURY, THE HORRORS...

Presented by Manchester Psych Festival.

Lineup

18
Baxter Dury, The Horrors, Temples and 18 more

Venue

Various Venues, Manchester

Manchester, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

