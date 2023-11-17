Top track

The Chicken from Outer Space

Gospel, Foxtails, Kirby Kiss, Pyre

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NYC's avant-garde Gospel plays one of their only hometown shows this year with an excellent assortment of screamo/post-hardcore acts:

Foxtails (CT)

Kirby Kiss (NJ)

Pyre (NJ x PHL)

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Gospel, Foxtails

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

