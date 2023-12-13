Top track

Jockstrap

Barbican Hall
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
From £23.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Parallel Lines.

Lineup

Jockstrap

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity

