DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chet Porter

Los Globos
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Brownies & Lemonade presents Chet Porter: EYES headline show in Los Angeles featuring a brand new audio/visual set.

Plus Jaron (live) and Orno.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Brownies and Lemonade.

Lineup

Chet Porter, Jaron, Orno

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.