Top track

Nico Miseria - Ahora No Me Lloren

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Semana Cero : Nico Miseria

La3
Wed, 18 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsValencia
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nico Miseria - Ahora No Me Lloren
Got a code?

About

Nico Miseria y la vuelta del rap de culto

para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI)

organizado por @cero.en.conducta con la colaboración de Vibra Mahou

Lineup

Nico Miseria

Venue

La3

Av. de Blasco Ibáñez, 111, 46022 València, Valencia, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.