Sunday - Hocus Pocus '23 (Single Day Ticket)

Factory Town
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $53.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DAY 3 OF HOCUS POCUS

LINEUP:

John Summit, Paco Osuna, Nicole Moudaber, ANNA, Ida Engberg, Colyn, Max Stern, Hot Since 82, Oden & Fatzo, Soul Clap, Marcellus Pittman, Terence Tabeau, Stephan Jolk, Catz 'N Dogz, Eskuche, Thunderpony

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Link Miami Rebels & Insomniac
No Covid-19 entry requirements

13
John Summit, Paco Osuna, Nicole Moudaber and 13 more

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

