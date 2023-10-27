Top track

Warrington Runcorn New Town Development Plan

Dareshack
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£14.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gordon Chapman-Fox was born in the 1970s and spent his childhood re-enacting Star Wars to the sounds of Jean-Michel Jarre against the backdrop of the last gasp of the space-race. Gordon has been making electronic music since 2003 under various names

Presented by Pink Dot.

Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan, Kayla Painter

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

