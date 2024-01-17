Top track

Terrible Hands

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soda Blonde

POPUP!
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Terrible Hands
Got a code?

About

Super! présente Soda Blonde le 17 janvier 2024 au POPUP!

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soda Blonde

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.