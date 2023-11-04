DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fred Wesley & The New JBs

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After two sell-out shows earlier this year, Fred Wesley and James Brown’s backing band, The JBs, return to Jazz Cafe for a final night in the history of funk.

Beginning his career with Ike and Tina Turner, he later became musical director, arranger and co Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Fred Wesley and The New J.B.’s

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

