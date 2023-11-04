Top track

Gloom Cruise

Walter Etc, Suzie True, Model Child

ALPHAVILLE
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

////Walter Etc.
///Suzie True

Walter Etc. is the brainchild of Dustin Cole Hayes, who has been creating music (originally as Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra), writing, videos, and art for over a decade. Based in Ventura, CA he co-runs the label Read more

ALPHAVILLE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Model Child, Suzie True, Walter Etc.

Venue

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open8:00 pm

