Top track

Phoebe Coco - Clear Eyes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Phoebe Coco EP Launch

St Pancras Old Church
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Phoebe Coco - Clear Eyes
Got a code?

About

Phoebe Coco invites you to celebrate the release of her latest EP and single MACHINE. Enclosed within the ancient walls of St Pancras Old Church, expect something between scenes of the Wickerman with a cameo from Kate Bush with layered 'blood hamonies' and Read more

Presented by Phoebe Coco

Lineup

Phoebe Coco

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.