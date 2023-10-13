DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Phoebe Coco invites you to celebrate the release of her latest EP and single MACHINE. Enclosed within the ancient walls of St Pancras Old Church, expect something between scenes of the Wickerman with a cameo from Kate Bush with layered 'blood hamonies' and
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.