Scream & Soulside at Zebulon

Zebulon
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sister Midnight Presents Scream & Soulside at Zebulon

All ages

Presented by Sister Midnight.

Lineup

Scream, Soulside

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

