Dirtwire with guest Josh Teed

Chop Shop
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$28.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dirtwire plays an array of instruments both ancient and modern, including West African kamale ngonis, jaw harps, space fiddles, whamola basses, Rickenbacher electric 12 string guitars, bowed Banjos and mouth harps from around the globe, all interwoven into Read more

Presented by Chop Shop.

Lineup

Dirtwire, Josh Teed

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

