The Rezillos 'Top of the Pops' 45th Anniversary Tour

Islington Assembly Hall
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Rezillos are a punk/new wave band formed in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1976. Their independent debut single, 'I Can’t Stand My Baby' shot them to underground fame initially via airings on the radio show of BBC Radio 1's John Peel. Their follow up classic Read more

Presented by AGMP.

The Rezillos

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
