DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
The Rezillos are a punk/new wave band formed in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1976. Their independent debut single, 'I Can’t Stand My Baby' shot them to underground fame initially via airings on the radio show of BBC Radio 1's John Peel.
Their follow up classic
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs