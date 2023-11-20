Top track

Gush

bdrmm

Scala
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following the release of 2020's widely-acclaimed debut LP "Bedroom", and a clutch of hotly-received singles since, today the Hull based shoegaze quartet bdrmm return with the news that they have signed to Mogwai's Rock Action and that the revered independe Read more

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Bdrmm

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

