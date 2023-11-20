DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Following the release of 2020's widely-acclaimed debut LP "Bedroom", and a clutch of hotly-received singles since, today the Hull based shoegaze quartet bdrmm return with the news that they have signed to Mogwai's Rock Action and that the revered independe
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.