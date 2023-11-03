DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

DJ Seinfeld

Patterns
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

What’s in a name? DJ Seinfeld’s has been one of the most intriguing in electronic music in recent times. Yet, over just a few short years, the artist otherwise known as Armand Jakobsson has defied expectations, not only within the ‘lo-fi’ scene he briefly, Read more

Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

DJ Seinfeld, Suze Rosser, Kilig

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs