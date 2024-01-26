Top track

USHER - My Boo

Simp City - first one of the year

LIV Nightclub Las Vegas
Fri, 26 Jan, 11:45 pm
PartyLas Vegas
Free

About

SURPRISE! We thank you for your continuous love and energy! We just got the call! The hottest R&B party is happening at LIV inside the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas! This Friday 1/26 at 10PM. Nothing but vibes, just for you! None of this would be possib***...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Jay Esguerra dba Leverage Events Limited Co.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

LIV Nightclub Las Vegas

2777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109, United States
Doors open9:45 pm
2000 capacity

FAQs

What time do I have to arrive with this free ticket?

Please arrive before 11:00PM.

