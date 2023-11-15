Top track

Wed, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Blanco White est le projet solo du londonien Josh Edwards. Après avoir étudié la guitare flamenco à Cádiz et le charango en Bolivie, son objectif était de rapprocher les éléments de la musique andalouse et latino de ses influences natales. Le résultat de c Read more

Présenté par Uni-T Production.

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

