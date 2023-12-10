Top track

JONNY5, Fergy53 & Caramelo - 1955

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JONNY5 & Fergy53

Festsaal Kreuzberg
Sun, 10 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€28.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

JONNY5, Fergy53 & Caramelo - 1955
Got a code?

About

Jonny5 & Fergy53 - Sportsrecords Tour 2023

10.12.2023 Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

This is a 16+ event
Präsentiert von Landstreicher Konzerte GmbH & Der Bomber der Herzen GmbH & Co. KG.

Lineup

JONNY5, Fergy53

Venue

Festsaal Kreuzberg

Am Flutgraben 2, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.