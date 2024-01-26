DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Foundations x The Donkline: Lobsta B

Patterns
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£6
About

LOBSTA B is best known for making bouncy donk anthems and high-octane hard dance bootlegs that mash up nostalgic 90s-00s club classics. Having played a Boiler Room set, toured worldwide and had his tracks supported by the likes of Brutalismus 3000, Cera Kh...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Lobsta B, DJ Can't Say No, Bubble 07

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

