Ferran Palau + Júlia Colom en Sound Isidro

Sala Villanos
Fri, 14 Jun, 9:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ferran Palau + Júlia Colom en Sound Isidro

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Sound Isidro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ferran Palau, Júlia Colom

Sala Villanos

Calle De Bernardino Obregón 18, 28012 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

