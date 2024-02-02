DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arisa Vedra

Sala Clamores
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La música de Arisa Vedra suena a miscelánea de elementos, envueltos en una atmósfera de rock, distorsión y ritmos punzantes. Su voz poderosa parece contener una experiencia milenaria, transmitiendo un mensaje poético y metafórico en las letras. Canciones p...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Arisa Vedra

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

