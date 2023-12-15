Top track

Autogramm Record Release Show!

Belltown Yacht Club
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
$16.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Seattle, Chicago and Vancouver-based band Autogramm has released a new synth-soaked power pop album called "Music That Humans Can Play."

The album, emphasizing themes from funny to tragic, draws inspiration from artists like David Bowie and Cheap Trick....

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.

Autogramm, Acapulco Lips, Clean Lines

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

