Top track

Ludo - Love Me Dead

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Volpe Family Christmas ACOUSTIC SING-ALONG! LIVE!

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
Selling fast
From $30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ludo - Love Me Dead
Got a code?

About

Riot Fest presents...

A Volpe Family Christmas Acoustic Sing-Along! Live!

Join us pre-show at 5:30PM for the intimate Yuletide overwhelm of: The Volpe Family Holiday Party! Gifts! Cookies! Characters! Arguments! Theatrical Immersion! Become a Volpe! Limi...

All Ages
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Andrew Volpe

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.