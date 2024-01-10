DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Medium Keeper, headline show with guests

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Paper Dress Vintage in Hackney Central to welcome Medium Keeper on Wednesday, January 10th.

Support comes from Even Fred’s Happy and Vincent Christ.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Medium Keeper, Even Fred's Happy

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs